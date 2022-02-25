Ranji Trophy: Abhimanyu's five-wkt haul wrecks Chandigarh innings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

A five-wicket haul by Abhimanyu Singh helped Baroda derail Chandigarh innings on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match at Vikash Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar.

Abhimanyu claimed 5/47 to stop Chandigarh lads on a mere total of 168 runs. In reply, Baroda posted 80/1 at the draw of stumps. Baroda skipper Kedar Devdhar won the toss and put Chandigarh to bat. The side opened with Arslan Khan and Harnoor Singh. The duo raised a 30-run partnership before Harnoor (8) fell prey to Abhimanyu. Khan (22) was the next to go after raising a 20-run partnership with skipper Manan Vohra. Debutant Amrit Lal Lubana then joined the skipper and raised a 38-run partnership.

Bhargav Bhatt accounted for Lubana (10), while Abhimanyu claimed Vohra’s (43) wicket to reduce Chandigarh at 88/4. The downfall of Chandigarh innings continued as only Raj Angad Bawa (32) and Gaurav Gambhir (32) managed to log respectable contributions to the total. Bhatt (2/27), BA Pathan (2/30) and A Sheth (1/45) were the other notable wicket takers for the bowling side.

In reply, Baroda started their innings with JK Singh and skipper Devdhar. The duo raised a 31-run partnership before Devdhar (20) was sent back to the pavilion by Jagjit Singh Sandhu. JK Singh (31) and PA Kumar (22) closed the day unbeaten on 80/1 for Baroda.

Tons by Mandeep, Anmol put Punjab in command

Fine centuries by Anmol Malhotra and Mandeep Singh helped Punjab to gain a commanding position against Haryana at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Batting first, Punjab scored 368/5 to close the day 1. Malhotra scored 100 off 128 balls, while Mandeep posted unbeaten 130 runs off 222 balls. —

#Cricket #ranji trophy