Ranji Trophy: Captain's ton helps Bengal recover from early blows

Chandigarh, March 3
A timely century by skipper captain Abhimanyu Easwaran helped Bengal to recover from initial blows and score 329/6 against Chandigarh on the opening day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (Odisha).
Earlier, Chandigarh skipper Maman Vohra won the toss and put Bengal to bat. Opener Sudip Kumar was back to pavilion before he could open his account by Jagjeet Singh Sandhu. Jaskarandeep Singh, at the other end, claimed Ritwik Roy (12) to reduce the side to 42/2.
Thereafter, skipper Easwaran, along with Anustup Majumdar, stitched a 193-run partnership to get the team out of trouble. Post-lunch, Easwaran (114 off 172 balls) was bowled by Sandhu. Majumbar posted 95 off 149 balls before falling prey to Gurinder
Singh. Thereafter, Sandhu accounted for Abhishek Parol (0) and Gaurav Gambhir dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed (6) to reduce the side at 268/6.
However, the action came late in innings when Manoj Tiwary (42) and Sayan Shekhar Mandol (33) raised an unbeaten 61-run partnership off 86 balls to steer the inning to 329/6 before the draw of stumps.
Punjab down to 79/7
Meanwhile, Punjab lads posted 79/7 while chasing Tripura’s 127-run first innings total at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Batting first, Tripura scored 127 runs before getting all out in 54.4 overs. In reply, Punjab lads failed to perform as they closed the day at 79/7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...