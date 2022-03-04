Ranji Trophy: Captain's ton helps Bengal recover from early blows

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

A timely century by skipper captain Abhimanyu Easwaran helped Bengal to recover from initial blows and score 329/6 against Chandigarh on the opening day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (Odisha).

Earlier, Chandigarh skipper Maman Vohra won the toss and put Bengal to bat. Opener Sudip Kumar was back to pavilion before he could open his account by Jagjeet Singh Sandhu. Jaskarandeep Singh, at the other end, claimed Ritwik Roy (12) to reduce the side to 42/2.

Thereafter, skipper Easwaran, along with Anustup Majumdar, stitched a 193-run partnership to get the team out of trouble. Post-lunch, Easwaran (114 off 172 balls) was bowled by Sandhu. Majumbar posted 95 off 149 balls before falling prey to Gurinder

Singh. Thereafter, Sandhu accounted for Abhishek Parol (0) and Gaurav Gambhir dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed (6) to reduce the side at 268/6.

However, the action came late in innings when Manoj Tiwary (42) and Sayan Shekhar Mandol (33) raised an unbeaten 61-run partnership off 86 balls to steer the inning to 329/6 before the draw of stumps.

Punjab down to 79/7

Meanwhile, Punjab lads posted 79/7 while chasing Tripura’s 127-run first innings total at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Batting first, Tripura scored 127 runs before getting all out in 54.4 overs. In reply, Punjab lads failed to perform as they closed the day at 79/7.