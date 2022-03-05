Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh lads struggle against Bengal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Chandigarh lads continue to struggle against Bengal as they trail by 304 runs on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match at Cuttack (Odisha). Earlier, a five-wicket haul by Chandigarh’s speedster Jagjeet Singh Sandhu (5/87) restricted Bengal to 437. Sayan Sekhar Mandal remained the main performer for the day by scoring 97 runs. In reply, Chandigarh was at 133/6 before the drawn of the stumps were drawn. Captain Manan Vohra contributed 35, while unbeaten Ankit Kaushik scored unbeaten 30 runs for Chandigarh.

Punjab lads eye 240 runs to win

Resuming from their overnight total of 79/7, Punjab lads were bowled out for 120 runs against Tripura, in Delhi. Anmol Malhotra (30) was the highest run scorer for the side. Tripura’s M B Mura Singh was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 6/48. In their second innings, Tripura again had a shaky start and were struggling at 73/6 in 29 overs. However, s MB Mura Singh stitched an important 129-run partnership with SS Ghosh. Mura scored 85 runs off 91 balls. Tripura posted 232 runs before getting all out. Arshdeep claimed (5/33) and Siddarth Kaul (2/57) took wickets for the bowling side. With two more days left, Punjab now requires 240 runs to win this match.