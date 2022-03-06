Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh lads trail by 399 runs against Bengal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Facing an uphill task, Chandigarh lads still trail by 399 runs against Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tie at Cuttack. Resuming from their overnight total of 133/6, the Chandigarh lads were back to pavilion for 206.

Ankit Kaushik (63 off 113 balls, with five boundaries) was the only notable scorer for the side.

In their second innings, Bengal lads scored 181/8 before declaring their innings to give 413-run target to Chandigarh. In reply, Chandigarh lads continue to struggle as they were 14/2 at the draw of stumps.

Bengal’s second innings was bolstered by Anustup Majumdar (43), Abishek Porel (32) and Shabaz (32). Chandigarh, meanwhile, lost both their openers Harnoor Singh (10) and Arslan Khan (4) at the end of day’s play.

Punjab make it to pre-quarterfinals

Punjab secured its second win in the ongoing Ranji Trophy by registering a six-wicket win over Tripura. In their second innings, Punjab restricted Tripura at 232 runs. Eyeing 240 runs for an outright win, Punjab also had a shaky start as the side was down to 47/2.

However, Anmol Preet Singh and Mandeep Singh raised a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help the side revive their innings. Anmol (64 runs off 149 balls) and Mandeep (97 off 160 balls) ensured the team’s win. Ramandeep Singh also scored an important 43 off 38 balls.

With this win, Punjab qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.