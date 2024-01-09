Ranji Trophy: UT vs Railways match ends in draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

A delay in start of the match today, and an abandoned third day, proved saviour for Chandigarh as the hosts settled for a draw against Railways, during the Ranji Trophy match here. Chandigarh were down to 90/5, at the drawn of the stumps. Railways claimed maximum points on the basis of the first innings lead.

