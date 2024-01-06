Ranji Trophy: Yuvraj shines for Rlys with fifer as Chandigarh boys fare cheaply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A five-wicket haul by Yuvraj helped Railways contain UT boys cheaply to mere 96 on the opening day of a Ranji Trophy match being played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. In reply, Railways scored 73 runs for no loss at the end of the first day’s play.

Earlier, dense fog delayed the toss for nearly three hours, which went in visitors’ favour who opted to field first. Kunal Yadav drew the first blood when he removed Arslan Khan (10). The next over witnessed the exit of Abhijeet Garg (5). Later, Kunal Mahajan (1) fell short of his crease by Yuvraj. Skipper Manan Vohra (5) also went cheaply against Yuvraj. The dismissal of Arijit Singh reduced the side to half at mere 39 runs.

Yuvraj continued to wreak havoc and sent back Arpit Singh (4) and Gaurav Puri (7) in a single over with 45/7 on the board. Murugan Ashwin and Sandeep Sharma (14) scored 32 runs for the eighth wicket. However, Yuvraj separated the duo by picking Sandeep’s wicket. Rohit Dandha (0) went back without troubling the scorer. Ashwin (18), the top scorer became the fifth victim of Yuvraj as Chandigarh were bundled out for 96 in the 39th over. Yuvraj took the maximum share with five wickets while giving away 10 runs while Himanshu Sangwan took two wickets while conceding 32 runs.

Railways had scored 73 runs for no loss with Shivam Chaudhary (45) and Vivek Singh (28) on crease before the stumps were drawn.

