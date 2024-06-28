Chandigarh: Ranveer Duggal selected for Asian snooker championship

Chandigarh, June 27
Local cueist Ranveer Duggal has been selected to represent the country in the Asian Snooker U-21 Championship to be held in Riyadh from June 27 to July 2. Duggal is currently a national billiards and snooker champion. In the last national championship in Chennai, he attained the top rank with a title win.
He made history by winning a double grand gold in both billiards and snooker in the National Billiards and Snooker Championship held in Chennai. He defeated Gujarat’s Mayur Garg 4-1 in the junior snooker category. In the semis, he overpowered Mahendra Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh to set up a title clash with Garg.
He earlier represented India in 2015 World Snooker Championships (U-21) and had also won a bronze medal in the World Snooker Championship (U-16) in Russia. He started playing the game at the age of seven. He lost his father Sandeep Duggal, a national-level cueist in 2015.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...
Not delaying posting of Palampur Agriculture University VC: Himachal Governor
Says awaiting HP Govt reply to queries