Rape case: Court issues warrants against ex-Nayagaon MC vice-chief

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 24

A local court has issued arrest warrants against a former vice-president of the Nayagaon Municipal Council, Krishan Yadav, in a rape case registered on April 30. Yadav is at large since then. A police team, led by DSP Sukhjeet Singh Virk, raided Yadav’s house today, but he was not present at home. The police said various teams had been formed to arrest him and he would be nabbed soon.

On April 30, the police had booked Yadav for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in his office.

On a complaint of the victim, a Nayagaon resident, a case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered.

In her complaint, the victim stated that Yadav called her to his office on the pretext of taking her brother home, who had consumed liquor. When she reached there, he called her inside the office and bolted the door before gagging and raping her. He fled the spot after threatening her with dire consequences.

The victim called up the police on 112 and narrated the incident before a woman police officer, who took her to the Kharar Civil Hospital for a medical examination.

Sources said the victim approached the leader a few days ago regarding an old police case related to her brother. Yadav was elected the vice-president of the Nayagaon MC in 2015 as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 20. He later associated himself with AAP.