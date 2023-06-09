Rashtriya Rifles former DG passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Former Director General of Rashtriya Rifles, Lt Gen BS Randhawa, passed away here this morning. He had been ailing for some time and was hospitalised for the past month.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in December 1960. As a young Lieutenant, he went into battle at Tongfeng La in the North East Frontier Agency during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict. He also played an active role during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. Later, he went on to command the Fourth Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry.

During his career, he held many key commands, staff and instructional appointments.

As chief of Rashtriya Rifles, he was responsible for overseeing the deployment, operations and administration of the force in counter-terrorist environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

After retirement in May 1997, he had settled down in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife and two sons, both of whom are residing in the US. The elder son had earlier served in the Army with 2 Sikh.

Lt Gen Randhawa’s last rites will be held on June 11 after his sons arrive here.