Rasnum makes it to tennis semis

Chandigarh, February 1
Haryana’s Rasnum Kaur defeated fourth seed Sharanya Subramanian of Tamil Nadu (6-4, 6-4) to march into the girls’ U-18 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship.
Second seed Ira Chadha also moved ahead by defeating Vaidehi Pundir (6-3 6-3), while Haryana’s Reet Arora ousted third seed Bhumi Kakkar (6-4, 7-5). Top seed Rubani Sidhu logged an easy (6-3, 6-1) win over Sidhak Kaur.
In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Daksh Kapoor defeated Pragun Thakur (6-3, 6-2). Daksh Khokhar outplayed Hardit Singh without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0), while fifth seed Shorya Jishtu registered a comeback (5-7, 6-3, 6-3) win over Sachit Thakur.
Top seed Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan defeated Pragun Thakur (6-2, 6-0) in a boys’ U-18 quarterfinal match. Jishtu defeated Aryan Jolly (6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2), while Fatehyab Singh defeated Trishubh Kumar (6-4, 5-7, 6-4). Daksh Kapoor also marched ahead by defeating Yash Preet (6-2, 6-1).
In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, Rubani Sidhu defeated Rasnum Kaur (6-1, 6-2) and third seed Ira ousted Ditti Prajapat (6-3, 4-6, 6-4). Reet defeated Punjab’s Ekam Kaur (6-4, 6-1) and second seed Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur outplayed Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur (6-3, 6-2).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...