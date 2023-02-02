Rasnum makes it to tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Haryana’s Rasnum Kaur defeated fourth seed Sharanya Subramanian of Tamil Nadu (6-4, 6-4) to march into the girls’ U-18 semi-finals during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship.

Second seed Ira Chadha also moved ahead by defeating Vaidehi Pundir (6-3 6-3), while Haryana’s Reet Arora ousted third seed Bhumi Kakkar (6-4, 7-5). Top seed Rubani Sidhu logged an easy (6-3, 6-1) win over Sidhak Kaur.

In the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals, top seed Daksh Kapoor defeated Pragun Thakur (6-3, 6-2). Daksh Khokhar outplayed Hardit Singh without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0), while fifth seed Shorya Jishtu registered a comeback (5-7, 6-3, 6-3) win over Sachit Thakur.

Top seed Haryana’s Arntya Ohlyan defeated Pragun Thakur (6-2, 6-0) in a boys’ U-18 quarterfinal match. Jishtu defeated Aryan Jolly (6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2), while Fatehyab Singh defeated Trishubh Kumar (6-4, 5-7, 6-4). Daksh Kapoor also marched ahead by defeating Yash Preet (6-2, 6-1).

In the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals, Rubani Sidhu defeated Rasnum Kaur (6-1, 6-2) and third seed Ira ousted Ditti Prajapat (6-3, 4-6, 6-4). Reet defeated Punjab’s Ekam Kaur (6-4, 6-1) and second seed Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur outplayed Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur (6-3, 6-2).