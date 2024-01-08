Ration kits given to needy

Chandigarh, January 7
A monthly ration distribution programme by Balramji Das Tandon Charitable Foundation completed four years on Sunday. On the occasion, a one-month ration kit each was distributed among 60 widows at Khuda Ali Sher.
The programme was launched by philanthropist and former city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon in the memory of his father.
Tandon said a ration card was issued to the beneficiary and grocery items were provided to them. He said the foundation would continue to strengthen this scheme by adding more beneficiaries. A total of 3,301 widows were given monthly ration kits from January 2020 till date.
