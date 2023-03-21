Ravi Sharma, Simran claim fencing gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Ravi Sharma claimed gold medal in the foil event during the 1st Senior State Fencing Championship conducted by the Chandigarh Fencing Association at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10.

Divesh Kumar claimed the second position, while Pranshu and Krish claimed the joint bronze medal each. In the epee event, Mohit Bhatt claimed the top position followed by Pardeep at second spot. Inderdeep Singh and Sandeep Thapa claimed the joint third position in the event.

Saurabh claimed gold medal in the sabre event, while Harsh Dhaka settled for silver and Krish Katoch and Hiraman joint bronze.

In the women’s category, Simran bagged gold medal in the foil event. Mahira Batheja won the second position, while Ira Pathak and Harshita claimed the joint third position. In the epee event, Kashvi Garg and Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer secured the first two positions, respectively, while Purvasha and Sangita were declared joint third. In the sabre event, Babita won gold medal and Gunjan bagged the silver medal. Lavanya Rana and Aman settled for bronze each.

The top four performers in both and men and women categories have been selected to participate in the upcoming 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship-2023 to be held at Pune from March 25 to 28.