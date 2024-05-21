Ravi Singh who contested Chandigarh MC poll joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Ravi Singh, who contested the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections as an Independent candidate from ward 29, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with his entire team.

Those who joined AAP included Vishal, Deepak Rai, Shivam, Sagar, Kush, Krish, Abhishek, Deepak Pradhan, Arvind, Nitin, Salil, Ankush, Sagar, Aryan.

Ravi Singh said, “BJP Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher has not redressed the grievances of the poor in the last 10 years and Chandigarh has been left directionless. None of the promises made by the BJP to the people of the city during the elections have been fulfilled,” he said.

