Ravi Thakur steers HPCA to victory in JP Atray tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

During the ongoing 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, Amigo Sports Academy, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, and Indian Railways logged victories in their respective matches.

In the first match, the Amigo Sports Academy defeated the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) by three wickets. Batting first, JKCA posted 176 runs before getting all-out in 49.1 overs. Kanhaiya (34) and Archit (32) were the main run-getters for the side. Akash Sudan remained the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 4/35, while Rahul Sharma accounted for 3/20. In reply, Amigo Academy scored 180/7 in 45.1 overs. Shivam Bhambri (49) led the score chart. Basit Bashir claimed three wickets for the bowling side.

In the second match, at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) defeated Ran Star Cricket Club (RSCC), Delhi, by 15 runs. Ravi Thakur scored 129 off 114 balls, while Ravindra scored 92 runs to help HPCA score 329/9. The duo raised a 160-run partnership for the opening wicket. Saksham Sharma (4/54) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side, while Sumit Beniwal and Ramesh Parasad took two wickets each. In reply, the Delhi-based outfit posted 314/9. Pawan Negi scored an unbeaten 91 runs, followed by Keshav Dalal (72) and Vaibhav (44). Rahgav Balli claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Jaya Shodhan took two.

In the third match, at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, the Indian Railways side defeated Delhi Blues Cricket Club by 55 runs. Indian Railways scored 152 runs in 46.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur remained the pick of the bowlers with 6/15. In reply, the Delhi club bundled out 97 runs in 37.2 overs.

#Cricket #Jammu #Kashmir