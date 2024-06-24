Rayat Bahra University-Microsoft pact on BTech in artificial intelligence

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 23

Rayat Bahra University (RBU) has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to introduce a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) course in artificial intelligence in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

In a press release, Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said the collaboration aligns with the university’s vision to provide cutting-edge educational opportunities that enhance students’ employability.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Singh said introduction of the course involved a rigorous process.

