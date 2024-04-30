Rayat Bahra University, Mohali

Techno Virsa-2024, a three-day technical and cultural festival, got underway amidst fanfare at the Rayat Bahra University campus on Monday. The events aim to inculcate ingenuity and innovative abilities among students.

Govt College of Education, Sec 20, Chd

The college organised its 65th annual convocation on the college campus today. As many as 100 BEd and MEd students were conferred with degrees during the event. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda and Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit awarded the degrees to the students.

Guru Gobind Singh College for Women

The college held its 43rd convocation, where a total of 429 students received their degrees. Kajal (best outgoing student), Tanisha Sethi (best all-round student), Anamika (best NCC cadet), Kashvee Gautam (best sports student), and Ankit Mandhan (best outgoing sports woman) were awarded. An academic scholarship of Rs 25,000 was awarded to Harjas Kaur, and Rs 10,000 was awarded to Navreet Kaur.

