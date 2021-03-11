Rayat Bahra University hosts global meet on gender equality

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

Rayat Bahra University (RBU) School of Law organised a two-day world conference on ‘Gender Equality: Global Perspectives’.

The conference was held virtually under the guidance of Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra and Vice-Chancellor Dr Parvinder Singh under the leadership of Dr Richa Ranjan, Professor and Dean, University School of Law.

In his address, chief guest Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, AG, Punjab, said the judicial system was also following the principle of gender equality.

Speakers from 30 countries including UK, USA, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Canada, Italy and Greece participated in the event.

Chief guest at the valedictory session Justice Gurmit Ram (retd) said gender equality was a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.