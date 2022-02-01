RBU students develop water generator

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 31

Mechanical engineering (7th semester) students of the Rayat Bahra University School of Engineering and Technology have developed an atmospheric water generator (AWG).

It is a device that extracts water from humid ambient air. Water vapors in the air are cooled below the dew point condensing it into water.

The team of students includes Banda Justin, Nguz Andre, Christopher Adjei, Akash Kumar, Aman Singh Bhatia, Ankit Dogra, Manish Angurana, Sukhwinder Singh and Sanjay Rana. They worked under the leadership of Head of the Department Abhinav A Tripathi and Assistant Professor Harpreet Singh. Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, congratulated the students on their achievement. —