RBU students develop water generator

Mohali, January 31
Mechanical engineering (7th semester) students of the Rayat Bahra University School of Engineering and Technology have developed an atmospheric water generator (AWG).
It is a device that extracts water from humid ambient air. Water vapors in the air are cooled below the dew point condensing it into water.
The team of students includes Banda Justin, Nguz Andre, Christopher Adjei, Akash Kumar, Aman Singh Bhatia, Ankit Dogra, Manish Angurana, Sukhwinder Singh and Sanjay Rana. They worked under the leadership of Head of the Department Abhinav A Tripathi and Assistant Professor Harpreet Singh. Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University, congratulated the students on their achievement. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...