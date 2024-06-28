Rayat Bahra University to start new courses

Mohali, June 27
The Rayat Bahra Group of Institutes, in partnership with the Institute of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics Research, has announced the launch of a nutrigenetics programme at Rayat Bahra University (RBU).
The initiative aims to offer cutting-edge education and research opportunities in the field of nutrigenetics, which explores the relationship between nutrition and genetics. The RBU also decided to introduce an extensive cancer biology programme in North India.
