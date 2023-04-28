Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold a re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from May 7 to 9. Registration process for the re-auction will start on April 29 and continue till 5 pm on May 6.

The re-auction will be held for the CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH0-1CL, CH-01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CE, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT, CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BQ, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01-BJ, CH01-BH and CH01-AG series.

Those who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address will be eligible.

Appointments rescheduled

To avoid inconvenience to the public, the RLA has decided to reschedule appointments booked for April 27.

The Chandigarh Administration had declared public holiday April 27 as a mark of respect to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on April 25.

The appointments booked for April 27 would now be entertained alphabetically from April 28 to May 4.

For the applicants whose name starts with alphabet A to C, appointment has been rescheduled for April 28 (Friday), D to J for May 1 (Monday), K to O for May 2 (Tuesday), P to R on May 3 (Wednesday) with S to Z on May 4 (Thursday).

The authorities have requested the applicants who had booked appointments for April 27 (Thursday) to visit the RLA office or the Children Traffic Park, Sector 23 as per the above schedule only. No applicant will be entertained apart from the above schedule.