Re-auction of leftover numbers from September 11

Chandigarh, September 5
The Registering and Licencing Authority (RLA) is all set to re-auction the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from September 11 to 13.
The re-auction will be held for the CH01CR, CH01CQ, CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH-01CK, CH01-CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT , CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01BJ and CH01-BH series.
The registration process, which started on September 4, will continue till 5 pm on September 10. The bidding will start from 10 am on September 11 and continue till 5 pm on September 13.
Those who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate in the e-auction.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...