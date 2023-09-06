Re-auction of leftover numbers from September 11

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The Registering and Licencing Authority (RLA) is all set to re-auction the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from September 11 to 13.

The re-auction will be held for the CH01CR, CH01CQ, CH01CP, CH01CN, CH01CM, CH01CL, CH-01CK, CH01-CJ, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT , CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01BJ and CH01-BH series.

The registration process, which started on September 4, will continue till 5 pm on September 10. The bidding will start from 10 am on September 11 and continue till 5 pm on September 13.

Those who have purchased vehicles on a Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate in the e-auction.