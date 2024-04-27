Re-carpeting of stretch from Peer Muchalla to Panchkula barrier begins

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 26

The re-carpeting work on the Peer Muchalla to Panchkula barrier road began today. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa said the inauguration of the recarpeting work was done before the Model Code of Conduct for the General Election came into force. Randhawa said SAD and Congress MC Councillors have been posing roadblocks in the developmental works of Zirakpur to discredit the state government. He said, “There is a secret understanding between the SAD and Congress to continue the Congress rule in the MC, even though it is in minority now.”

Residents in many areas of Zirakpur and Dera Bassi have been complaining about the potholes and bad condition of the roads in their area.

