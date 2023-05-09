Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today encouraged the party’s city unit to reach out to the masses for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During a visit to the party office in Sector 33, he held an informal talk with office-bearers.

“He asked the workers to apprise people of the Centre’s welfare schemes and guide them how they can get benefited from these. Rajnath Singh also asked the workers to tell people about the achievements of the BJP government,” said city BJP president Arun Sood.

The Defence Minister said now, the whole world listened to India whenever the nation made a statement on the international platform. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has created its own identity. Today, India is no longer a weak nation, he added.

“With the Prime Minister’s ability, we have achieved new dimensions of progress in every field. The country’s economy has increased from 11th position to 5th and will soon be in the top three economies of the world,” said Rajnath Singh.

“Evacuating Indians from the war-torn Ukraine was no less than a miracle. India is now becoming self-reliant in every field and moving towards self-reliance in Defence,” added the former BJP national president.

Earlier, Sood welcomed Rajnath Singh at the office. “It is a big moment for us that the Defence Minister is visiting the BJP office,” said Sood.