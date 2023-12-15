Reading hall for girl students at Panjab varsity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

A new reading hall has been inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig at Girls’ Hostel No. 9 (south campus) of Panjab University. The move aims at ensuring the safety of girl students who struggle to go the main library on the north campus.

The VC said, “This is the month of exams and it is important that all students have access to reading rooms for preparation. To ensure the safety and feasibility of girl student residing in Sector 25, it was important to introduce this facility on the south campus.”

Students acknowledged the move as it would offer them relief from commuting to the main library. “It becomes really difficult, especially during winters, to visit reading halls on the north campus, only to find them crowded,” said one of the hostellers.

#Panjab University Chandigarh