Reading hall for girl students at Panjab varsity

Chandigarh, December 14
A new reading hall has been inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig at Girls’ Hostel No. 9 (south campus) of Panjab University. The move aims at ensuring the safety of girl students who struggle to go the main library on the north campus.
The VC said, “This is the month of exams and it is important that all students have access to reading rooms for preparation. To ensure the safety and feasibility of girl student residing in Sector 25, it was important to introduce this facility on the south campus.”
Students acknowledged the move as it would offer them relief from commuting to the main library. “It becomes really difficult, especially during winters, to visit reading halls on the north campus, only to find them crowded,” said one of the hostellers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...