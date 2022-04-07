Realise self-worth: Kiran Bedi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

Trust, empowerment and accountability are the guiding light for good and fearless governance, said India’s first woman IPS officer, Dr Kiran Bedi, during an interaction at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Dr Bedi, who was the chief guest at an interactive session on “Fearless and Good Governance” hosted by the university, asked students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they moved ahead in their life. “Realising your self-worth is the most important aspect in the life-long continuous process of building and maintaining a reputation. And reputation is built when we build ourselves and strengthen ourselves. This, along with the fire to learn and self-analysis in the form of SWOT ((strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats), will take you great places,” she said Kiran.

Pro-Chancellor RS Bawa recalled his early memories of Dr Bedi and called her the face of modern India’s daughters. On the occasion, she also signed copies of her new book, “Fearless Governance”, and took a tour of the university campus. —