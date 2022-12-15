6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 14

Amid tall claims by the Railway authorities of introducing the pick-up and drop-off system after a thorough study, a reality check by a Chandigarh Tribune team at the railway station today corroborated the passengers’ assertion that the system is flawed.

During a drive-through in the chargeable zone at the peak hour — when Shatabdi arrives at 8.30 pm — the team found it impossible to pick up a passenger from the station and come out within the six-minute free window. It took the team 13 minutes and 39 seconds to reach the parking attendant at the exit counter.

The car entered the parking lot at 8.38 pm and was informed by the attendant about the free window and subsequent charges for breaching it — Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes and Rs 200 over 15 minutes. No information was, however, provided about an alternative parking facility for Rs 20.

After a smooth entry, the car joined a long queue in one of the lanes. Unlike the regular three lanes, four had been created today to manage the rush, but it turned out to be of little help.

Amid frenzied honking, the car crawled towards the exit point at 8.52 pm, clocking just under 14 minutes, a far cry from the six minutes professed by the railway authorities. The attendant handed over a receipt of Rs 50. An extra minute would have set the team back Rs 200.

At the exit counter, several car drivers were seen arguing with the staff for being forced to shell out hefty levy despite the congestion. The attendants went about their business collecting cash.

“After travelling three and a half hours, we remained stuck at the station for 20 minutes. There are no efforts to ease jams. Their sole focus is on collecting money,” shared Charanjit Singh, who had come to pick up his parents.

“The six-minute window should be eased or the system scrapped. It is impossible to get out within the free window, especially during peak hours,” said another passenger.

Outside the station, long queues of vehicles were seen. Most drivers had chosen not to enter the zone, because of the levy, and had asked passengers to walk all the way.

Earlier, Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, had stated the system was “fine” and would continue. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, had maintained the system was adopted following a study and that it was prevalent at other stations as well.