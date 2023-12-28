Realtors booked for forging papers

Mohali, December 27
On the complaint of Additional Chief Administrator, GMADA, the police booked real estate developers — Nitin Khetan of Fumex Infra Private limited and Kanwaljit Singh Walia, director of RKM Housing Limited — for forging documents of owners' consent regarding 49 kanal and 9 marla land in Kailon village near Landran. The duo forged the owners' consent of a trust and based on the documents took CLU from GMADA for developing a 25 acre project. A case under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 120-B, IPC, was registered.
