Chandigarh: Realtors booked for fraud in two cases

Chandigarh, April 22
Two cases of fraud have been registered against the Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Group at the Sector 34 police station.
In the first case, Phase 10 resident Ramesh Kumar and others alleged that Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others of the GBP Group, Sector 34, cheated them of Rs. 36 lakh regarding sale/purchase of a 125 sq yd plot in 2019. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.
In the other case, Kapurthala residents Jaidev Singh and others alleged that Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others of the group duped them of Rs. 57 lakh regarding investment in the group at a return of 12.5 per cent in their two projects at the Centrum, Zirakpur, and Aeropolis City, Sector 66, Mohali.
