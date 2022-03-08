Recarpeting 115-km roads in three months Chandigarh MC target

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 7

A total of 32 points where roads are in a very poor condition will be recarpeted in three months. The work will start within a week.

As per the plan prepared by the Municipal Corporation, a total road length of 115.46 km in Sector 29, 32, 33, 36/37, 39, 37/41, 52-56, 32, 2, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 17, 19, 23, 24, 29 and 36, Mani Majra (MHC), Ram Darbar, Vikas Nagar, Maloya and Sector 39 (West)/Dadu Majra village would be recarpeted. The remaining due roads of about 474 km in length will be covered after the monsoon season in the current fiscal.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the recarpeting work would start within a week.

Meanwhile, the engineering wing of the UT Administration has started the work on the roads falling in its jurisdiction. “Since days are sunny and winter is almost over, it is a good time for the road recarpeting work,” said an officer.

The recarpeting work was stopped in November as cold weather is not conducive for road works. At present, certain roads, especially in the southern sectors, are in the worst state. Some roads have not been recarpeted for many seasons.

“Some road stretches in Sector 50, 51 and 52 could not be recarpeted for a long time. We have been raising the issue time and again,” said Mahesh Bansal, a resident of Sector 51.

The MC had earlier faced flak as it had no funds to recarpet broken roads. The work began after much delay when the UT Administration gave funds dedicated to the job.