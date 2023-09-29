Recarpeting of roads begins in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 28

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated the work of recarpeting of various roads in the city today.

Ward councillor Ritu Goyal and ex-councillor CB Goyal were present during the work of the recarpeting of A road of Sectors 7 and 8.

Goyal directed the agency concerned that there should be no compromise on the quality of work. He also directed MC officials to periodically check the recarpeting work and ensure that only high-quality material was used.

The Mayor also inaugurated the recarpeting work of A road of Sectors 16-17 and 9-16. He was accompanied by ward councillor Sonia Sood, councillor Jaykumar Kaushik, Superintending Engineer Vijay Goel and other officials.

Councillors Ritu Goyal and Sonia Sood said the work of recarpeting the roads was pending for a long time.

Goyal said city roads had suffered an extensive damage due to heavy rains this monsoon.

