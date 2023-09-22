Recarpeting, patchwork on Panchkula roads get underway

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 21

The engineering wing of the municipal corporation has started the works of filling potholes and recarpeting roads.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the repair work was getting affected due to rains and many complaints were being received regarding potholes on roads, making driving dangerous and difficult for people.

The MC chief said the patchwork on all roads would be completed in a week. He had given strict instructions to officials to ensure that the work was completed quickly, he said.

The civic body has taken up the work of filling potholes on the stretches from Singh Dwar to the MDC road, Geeta Chowk to Bella Vista Chowk, Geeta Chowk to the road separating Sectors 7 and 8, the Sector 15/16 road, B roads of Sector 15, Geeta Chowk to the Sector 17-8 chowk, the Sector 1/2 road and the Sector 3/21 road.

Roads to be recarpeted include near the Sector 11 market, Sector 15/16 road, Sector 10/15 road and pending B roads of Sector 15.

