Record placement at PEC in 2022-23, senate told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) has set a new record of highest placement in 2022-23, said Professor JD Sharma, during the 101th senate meeting of the institution today.

The placement of five students in the software profile got an annual package of 83 lakh per annum each. Aman, Dhruv Purwar, Deepanshu Jindal and Amisha, from the computer sciences department, and Ankit Sood, from the electronics engineering department, have been hired by major software companies. Last year’s highest package was 64.5 lakh per annum.

Depts that fared well The average package of electronics & communication engineering students increased to 20.99 per cent from 15 per cent.

Computer science department received an average package of Rs 24.24 lakh, which is 11 per cent higher than last year.

Electrical department received an average package of Rs 15.29 lakh, 32.8 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.

As many as 149 students received the pre-placement offer from various companies, which is also the highest in the records of the institute to date. This is a 19 per cent rise against last year’s pre-placements, claimed Prof Sharma. “The placement for 2022-23 will continue for next six months. More companies are lined up in coming weeks,” he added.

Highest internship stipend

Uber India offered the highest internship stipend of Rs 1.6 lakh per month to Kanika Kaur, from the computer science department, while P&G offered Rs 1.5 lakh to Anshul Banwala of the electronics department and Yashi Singhal of the production engineering department on zero day of internship cycle 2022-23. The highest package in mechanical engineering department was Rs 40.10 lakh which was offered to Charu Modi.

Hybrid model of senate

The institute has proposed a hybrid model to ensure representation to all professors and deans and allow their participation in academic decision —making for a betterment outcome. The proposed senate will comprise all deans, all head of departments, all professors, a librarian, the head of computer centre, the head of career development and guidance centre, one associate professor, one assistant professor for one year on a rotation basis and three external members belonging to science and technology, social sciences. One seat will be reserved for a woman candidate.