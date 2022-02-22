Recoveries to be made from two employees: Panchkula MC

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, February 21

Questioning the preliminary inquiry report, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Panchkula MC has said that they would make recoveries only from two officials who were accused of embezzling funds in the name of cremation of persons who died due to Covid.

The preliminary inquiry conducted by the then Joint Commissioner Vinesh Kumar, who was recently transferred from the civic body, had indicted six safai karamcharis and MC officials involved in the cremation for claiming money for conducting the funeral of over 900 Covid victims. Only 377 Covid deaths were reported back then.

Of the six employees, the report mentioned that funds were transferred inappropriately into the accounts of four employees, including the then Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Madan Lal and Assistant Sanitary Inspector (ASI) Ajay Sood, whose roles were confined to just supervision of cremations.

As per the report, the then CSI Madan Lal got Rs3.22 lakh, ASI Ajay Sood got Rs6.30 lakh, safaikaramchari Gulab received Rs3,02,000 and safaikaramchari Sonu received Rs1.88 lakh.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said they had first served recovery notices to four employees, including the then CSI Madan Lal and ASI Ajay Sood, as per the inquiry report prepared by the then Joint Commissioner.

“However, it came to our notice through bank records that two of them, the then CSI Madan Lal and ASI Ajay Sood, received the money. Hence, recoveries will only be made from them,” he said.

Month on, no recoveries yet

According to the records accessed by Chandigarh Tribune, the accused were served recovery notices on January 19. Two reminders have also been issued to them. However, the accused are yet to make payments to the civic body.

Justifying the funds received by him, Ajay Sood said he sent his clarification to the civic body long time ago.

“I have all records to corroborate that I gave my services in the cremation of Covid victims,” he said.

When asked about the status of action in the matter, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner confirmed they had issued reminders to the accused and they were yet to make payments.