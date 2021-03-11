Recovery agent caught taking bribe of Rs 70,000

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

A recovery agent posted at the Debt Recovery Tribunal, Sector 17, was allegedly caught by the CBI while taking a bribe of Rs. 70,000 today. He has been identified as Sunil Kumar Tiwari.

The complainant, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, had approached the CBI, stating that the suspect was demanding a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh and after negotiation, the amount was fixed at Rs. 70,000.

CBI sleuths verified the complaint and laid a trap. The suspect was nabbed from Sector 17 while allegedly taking the bribe.

The suspect will be produced in a court tomorrow. CBI officials also carried out a search at the suspect’s house.