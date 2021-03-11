Recovery agent caught taking bribe of Rs 70,000

Chandigarh, April 21
A recovery agent posted at the Debt Recovery Tribunal, Sector 17, was allegedly caught by the CBI while taking a bribe of Rs. 70,000 today. He has been identified as Sunil Kumar Tiwari.
The complainant, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana, had approached the CBI, stating that the suspect was demanding a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh and after negotiation, the amount was fixed at Rs. 70,000.
CBI sleuths verified the complaint and laid a trap. The suspect was nabbed from Sector 17 while allegedly taking the bribe.
The suspect will be produced in a court tomorrow. CBI officials also carried out a search at the suspect’s house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...