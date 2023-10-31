Reetika wins gold in wrestling c’ships

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

Reetika Hooda, a student of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, won the gold medal in the 6th U-23 Wrestling World Championships in Tirana (Albania). She defeated the USA’s former U-20 World Champion, Kennedy Blades, in the 76kg category 9-2.

After competing in the 72kg category for two years, she recently made a switch to the 76s. Earlier this year, she also won a bronze medal at the Ibrahim Moustafa Wrestling Ranking Series in Egypt and another bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Apart from this, she has also won a bronze medal in the championship against Canada’s Michaela Rankin with a 5-0 score. Three students from CU represented India in the championship and won two medals for the country.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Reetika is a student of BA (final year) under a full sports scholarship programme. She is also a recipient of a Rs 12,000 monthly scholarship.

“It’s a matter of pride for the university that Reetika has won the title for India. With this achievement, she has brought glory to both the country and the university,” said the Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu. Recently, 10 CU students won 22 medals for India in the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

