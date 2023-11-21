Refund price of faulty laptop: Panel to dealer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Reliance Retail Limited, Elante Mall, to refund the price of a defective laptop (Rs 1,27,411) to a city resident along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of its purchase till its actual realisation.

Kartik Garg of Sector 22-A, in a complaint filed before the commission, said he had purchased an Apple MacBook on April 10, 2022, for the said amount. The laptop had a one-year warranty.

On April 12, the laptop’s display developed a fault. He approached the dealer, which directed him to contact the service centre. The centre told him that it could only repair the laptop and if wanted to get it replaced, he should approach Reliance Retail as the product could be replaced within seven days. The latter refused to replace the product, saying the same could only be replaced within two days as per their policy, but they failed to show any policy. Reliance Retail told the commission that the complaint was not maintainable. It claimed it was only a retailer and had no role in the replacement or rectification of defects in Apple products.