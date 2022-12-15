 Region's first, Mullanpur Cricket stadium to have herringbone drainage system : The Tribune India

Will allow matches to restart within 30 minutes even in case of heavy rain

The under-construction Maharaja Yadavindra Singh (Punjab Cricket Association) Stadium at Mullanpur. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, December 14

The upcoming Maharaja Yadavindra Singh (Punjab Cricket Association) Stadium in Mullanpur will be the region’s first international cricket stadium to have herringbone drainage system, which will allow matches to restart within 30 minutes even in case of heavy rains.

Budget
Rs 155 cr Phase A
Rs 300 cr Total

Timeline

  • Completion of Phase-A: April 2023
  • Work underway: For past over 10 yrs

Additions to be done

  • Separate indoor stadium (Ground B)
  • Indoor nets facility
  • Floodlights (6 pillars)

38.20-acre facility

  • Project area: 38.20 acres (7.56 lakh sq ft covered area and 4-acre green ground area)
  • Capacity: 33,000 spectators
  • Parking: 1,620 vehicles
  • Corporate boxes: 30 (each having capacity to accommodate 60 persons)
  • Dressing rooms: Two (2,800 sq ft each)
  • Banquet hall capacity: 700 persons
  • Restaurant (first floor) capacity: 300 persons
  • Control room: Elevated police/security control room
  • Number of gates: 16, 8 ramps and 21 lifts
  • Number of pitches: Seven
  • Number of pavilions: Six (South, North, Players, Corporate, General West, General East)

The construction work at the stadium is nearing completion and is expected to be completed by April 2023. One of the main features of this ground is herringbone drainage system — a first in the region.

“The herringbone system is the design for the main central pipe. The pipe runs down a slope and it is connected with numerous lateral pipes at acute angles. This design doesn’t require as much depth for excavated drains compared to other options that are available. This drainage design is being used at many football pitches and other stadiums in abroad. It has fewer junctions and can be upgraded with ease too,” said an engineer, attached with the project.

Looking to host ICC World Cup matches

The 4-acre huge green cover field has already hosted a number of domestic tournaments, including BCCI age-group matches and Ranji Trophy matches. It is now aiming to host international matches of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in the months of October and November.

“We are aiming to complete the entire work within next six months. We are looking forward to host a number of World Cup matches. We are already in the process of raising a world-class facility,” Dilsher Khanna, honorary secretary, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

While the management is eyeing for World Cup matches, the ground is equipped with seven pitches. Instead of traditional soil based, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability. It is equipped with two international standards dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym is also developed at this complex.

Ground B, floodlights on cards at the arena

After developing the main complex, the arena will also have a Ground B for hosting state matches and practice sessions of international teams. “We have received all clearances and will soon start on developing a Ground B. It will be used to host matches and as well as practice area for international teams coming here to play matches. Besides, the main arena has an elevated control room. Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged spectators and cameras will be installed for a central security system,” said an official, seeking anonymity. Installation of six floodlight towers, chairs for spectators, food courts, canteens and others facilities will be also installed in coming months.

Approach roads

While the stadium is still under construction, it has been said that the government has given all clearance to build approach roads to connect the stadium from Chandigarh. “The stadium will be well connected to Chandigarh and a five-star hotel accommodation nearby. Two separate roads - one via Dhanas village and another via Togan village - will connect it from Chandigarh. The state highway from New Chandigarh and Kurali can be also used to approach the stadium,” said the official.

