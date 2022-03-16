Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Without visiting any office, residents can register their pet dogs on the Chandigarh Smart City Limited app while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Pet owners can also visit the MC office to collect and submit the form there after filling it. So far, 9,500 pet dogs have been registered with the corporation. Failure to register a pet dog will invite a fine of Rs5,000.

The registration of pet dogs is all the more important now as the MC is planning to start a challaning drive against the violators.

An MC official said they would first issue a public notice asking people to register their pets in the next few days. After that, the enforcement wing of the corporation would be asked to start issuing challans from April.

Though the MC has no count of pet dogs in the city, the figure is estimated to be around 13,000 to 14,000.

There have been complaints from residents regarding inconvenience caused to them by pet dogs. Pooping by dogs in parks and pet dog-bite cases have been a concern of many residents. Residents say owners of dogs should be held accountable for any problem caused by the pets.

Over 9K registered

So far, 9,500 pet dogs have been registered with the MC. Failure to register a pet dog will invite a fine of Rs5,000.

How to register pet dogs (only those aged above four months are registered)

Download the registration form from the MC website and submit it in the MC office

or

Download the Chandigarh Smart City Limited app, I’m Chandigarh, from Play Store

Go to the ‘NOC for pet’ option

Fill the form and attach the required documents

Pay Rs500 fee online

Token (number) will be delivered through courier at home

Token is supposed to be hung around the dog’s neck

or

Collect the form from the MC’s MOH wing in Sector 17 and submit it there

Documents required