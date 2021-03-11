Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 28

In order to bring in transparency, prevent frauds and delays, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Chandigarh, will now take action against new constructions which are not registered with it as per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Public awareness Notices will be issued to make the public aware of the provisions of the Act. We will appeal to promoters to register their projects with RERA. Anand Kumar, Chairman, RERA

The Act makes it mandatory for all residential and commercial real estate projects where the area of land proposed to be developed exceeds 500 square metre or the number of apartments or offices proposed to be developed exceeds eight, to register with RERA to protect the interests of consumers and to ensure a speedy disposal of disputes. Anand Kumar, Chairman, RERA, Chandigarh, said if a promoter constructs more than eight flats, shops, chambers or units on a plot irrespective of the size, he or she will have to register the project with RERA. Similarly, if a promoter carves out plots of the size of more than 500 square metre, he or she has also to register the project with RERA, he added. Even constructions of godowns would be covered under the Act, he said, adding that any residential building on plot measuring more than 500 square metre will have to register with the regulatory authority.

“If a promoter fails to get the real estate project registered with RERA, a penalty to the tune of 10 per cent cost of the project could be imposed on the violator under Section 59 of the Act,” he said. On getting a complaint against any unregistered project, the authority would get it verified and take action accordingly, he said, adding that action would also be initiated against plotting being carried out on agricultural land in UT.

He said notices would be issued to make the public aware of the provisions of the Act. They would appeal to promoters to register their residential as well as commercial projects with RERA.

The Act covers all bodies (private and public) which develop real estate projects for sale to the general public.In the absence of the Apartment Act, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is the only government agency responsible for the construction of residential units in the city.

Recently, the CHB decided to offer eight plots, measuring nearly 38 acres, on a freehold basis to private builders or developers for the construction of flats at IT Park in the city. To begin with, the CHB is all set to auction a 5-acre residential plot on a freehold basis at the IT Park for the construction of flats.

What the Act-2016 says