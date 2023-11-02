Registration of life certificates for Panchkula pensioners from today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 1

The persons getting their pension from the District Treasury Office and subordinate sub-treasuries can register their life certificate from November 2 through the treasury office concerned as well as by other means.

This facility is also being made available at home by all post offices, for which a provision of fixed fee has been made.

District Treasury Officer Renu Siwach said this online life certificate facility would also be available at all common service centres and Atal Seva Kendras.

Online certificates can also be submitted through smart phones. There is no provision of any kind of fee in this process, as it is absolutely free of cost.

He said any member of the family could do the required work through his smartphone. For this, the life certificate face app and Aadhaar Face ID software would have to be installed on the phone.

After this, the life certificate of any pensioner could be submitted online. To avoid overcrowding at the treasury office in the initial days, elderly persons should consider coming for their life certificate only after November 15.

He said pensioners must bring original Aadhaar card, photo copy of PAN card, PPO and mobile phone for OTP with them.

#Panchkula