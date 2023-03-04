Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 3

The Chandigarh Administration today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there was no ban on the sale and registration of non-electric vehicles in the city. These vehicles could be bought this month itself and temporary registration obtained from the Registering Authority concerned.

The matter was brought to the court’s notice after Pradeep Sisodia and other petitioners filed a writ petition against the administration and other respondents. Appearing before the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, the counsel for the petitioners contended their grievance was that they wished to buy an internal combustion engine two-wheeler. But, there was no registration of non-electric two-wheelers under a policy issued by the Chandigarh Administration. The petitioners further contended that it violated their right to buy and use such vehicles.

The counsel for the respondents (UT) submitted on the basis of instructions that there was no ban on the sale of such vehicles in Chandigarh and the petitioner could buy the same in March itself. Temporary registration could also be obtained from the UT Registering Authority and permanent one within 30 days from the date of purchase.

Taking up the matter, the Bench directed placing the statement on record. The Bench also issued a notice of motion to the UT, Union of India and the other respondents for April 18, while making it clear that they might file their replies in the matter by the next date of hearing.

The UT administration’s electric vehicle policy is already under the judicial scanner with the Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh putting the UT on notice on a petition filed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India.

Among other things, the federation had submitted it was filing the petition challenging the electric vehicle policy, 2022, introduced by the UT Administrator and being implemented through an impugned press release “setting mandatory limits and capping the sale and registration of the non-electric vehicles in the city”.

Describing it as illegal, the petitioner had also submitted it was also arbitrary and violative of the Constitution of India. The petitioner-federation submitted in the petition that the action was in “abhorrence of statutory provisions of law, especially the provisions of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1898”.

Giving details, the petitioner added the Chandigarh Administration issued the policy in collaboration with the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society, whereby targets were set for registration of Electric Vehicles “without any rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved”.

What admn counsel submits in court

