Regularise all water connections outside ‘lal dora’: AAP’s Prem Garg

Chandigarh, June 22

A day after the MC decided to snap water connections of the houses constructed outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages, AAP leader Prem Garg criticised the MC decision and sought to regularise the connections.

Garg said water and electricity were the basic needs of people and nobody could be deprived of these on any pretext whatsoever. Such an action would be catastrophic for the aged men, women, young working people, schoolgoing children and their livestock. Snapping water connections would make these villages a living hell and tanker mafia would thrive on the pity conditions of poor villagers.

“The MC can rather earn crores by regularising these thousands of connections. There should be a clear policy that by regularising water or power connection, any illegal construction cannot be treated as having been regularised,” he said. Garg said if a family did not have land to construct a house within village but owned a piece of land outside ‘lal dora’, how could he be denied his right to have a home within the boundaries of his own village and on his own land.

“‘Lal dora’ pertains to the pre-independence period when the country had a population of just 35 crores. How can such restrictions be possible when population has grown four-fold to 140 crores,” he asked.

