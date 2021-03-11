Rehearsal for celebrations held at Parade Ground

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 13

Panipat (Urban) MLA Pramod Vij will unfurl national flag at the 75th district-level Independence Day function to be held at Parade Ground, Sector 5, on Monday.

A full dress rehearsal was organised at the Parade Ground in which Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner Manita Malik took salute of the march past after hoisting the flag.

Led by parade commander Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Nehra, contingents of district and women police, Haryana Home Guard, ITBP and NCC senior and junior wing, participated in the march past rehearsal.

Along with this, a march past was held by students of Sutlej Public School, Sector 4. A PT show was also organised by students of the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, and Sector 6, while a dumbbell show was held by students of Sanskriti School, Sector 20, and Jainaindra Gurukul School, Sector 1.

Cultural programmes included group anthem by students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Vande Mataram – Pride of India by students of Jainaindra Public School, action song, ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ by students of Hansraj Public School.

The development story of the Tricolour was presented by students of Bhawan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, while students of Sarthak Vidyalaya, Sector 12-A, presented Punjabi ‘giddha’. Stage was conducted by Pradeep Rathore.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Richa Rathi, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mamta Sauda, Municipal Collector Gaurav Chauhan, Deputy DEO Anju Grover and senior officers of the district and the police administration were also present on the occasion.