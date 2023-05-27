Rehri Market Fire: Loan approval letters given to 15 shopkeepers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 26

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta distributed Rss 6.5 crore loan sanction letters to 55 shopkeepers who were affected by a fire incident at the Sector 9 rehri market in September of last year.

The loan facility was made available to them for the purchase and construction of booths.

Addressing a gathering at the MSME loan distribution camp, Gupta said the bank had offered to provide loans to the shopkeepers for working capital under the MSME loan product and Mudra Yojana for the construction of booths.

The Speaker said the construction work for the booth market in Sector 9 was currently underway, and possession letters would be provided to the shopkeepers soon. Inspecting the construction work, Gupta directed the authorities concerned to complete the internal road work, drainage system and installation of electricity infrastructure in the booth market within the next 15 days.

Will ask HSVP to allow booth exchange in spl cases: Gupta

Gupta also acknowledged that some booths were allocated to motor mechanics and dhaba owners in the middle of the market. He said he would hold a meeting with senior officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to explore the possibility of exchanging the booths with the mutual consent of the shopkeepers.