Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Chandigarh, November 17

Facing criticism for reinstating two suspended officials, who were arrested by the CBI in a corruption case in August, the city MC has withdrawn their reinstatement.

The order of revocation of suspension of the two has been withdrawn with immediate effect due to administrative reasons, till further orders, read the MC order.

The duo was arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The suspects, Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar and Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan, were suspended two days after their arrest by the CBI in August.

They were reinstated a few days ago, which evoked criticism by Mayor Anup Gupta, ruling BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and others. They raised questions over the officials’ reinstatement, as serious allegations were levelled against both.

While Gupta had said he would take up the matter at the appropriate levels, Sidhu had demanded a probe into the alleged role of senior officials in the corruption case.

Gupta said today that the officers were clearly told that such malpractices would not be tolerated and were asked to take back the reinstatement orders. Sidhu said, “We are following in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s footsteps and how can we allow corrupt practices. It’s a good step to withdraw the orders.”

The issue had also rocked the MC House during which the councillors of both the ruling and the opposition parties had demanded a probe into the alleged role of senior officials in the corruption case. However, the officials concerned had refused to hold any probe.

