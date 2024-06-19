 Rejection of MC House resolution by Admn legally questionable: Tewari : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Rejection of MC House resolution by Admn legally questionable: Tewari
Free water

Rejection of MC House resolution by Admn legally questionable: Tewari

Rejection of MC House resolution by Admn legally questionable: Tewari

Manish Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Newly elected city MP Manish Tewari has stated that the decision of the UT Administration to reject the resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation (MC) to provide free 20,000 litres of water to residents is legally questionable.

In a tweet, Tewari has stated that it is strange that the Chandigarh Administration has annulled the MC’s resolution to provide free 20,000 litres of water to the residents of the city by invoking powers under Section 423 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Act, 1994.

“The Act envisages a mandatory show-cause notice to the MC. No such notice was given to the best of my knowledge. The said notice has to be given to the House through the Mayor or the Commissioner,” he stated.

The order of the UT Administration is therefore legally questionable and stands on a weak jurisprudential footing, he adds.

In a blow to the AAP-Congress alliance, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on June 13 rejected the resolution of the MC House on providing free water supply and parking to residents of the city. However, contrary to the stand taken by the MC, the Administrator decided that no extra parking fee will be levied on vehicles registered out of the tricity.

The alliance had got the agenda pertaining to free 20,000 litre water per month per household and free parking in the market lots passed in the MC House in March this year. It was sent to the UT Administrator for the final approval.

Free water and parking was the poll promises of AAP in the 2021 MC elections, in which the party had emerged the single largest party. Free water was also one of the promises in the Congress’ manifesto during the recent Lok Sabha election.

Citing reasons such as the ongoing 24x7 water supply project, for which a loan of over Rs 500 crore has been raised, total expenditure of the MC increasing on a year-on-year basis and revenue not increasing proportionately, Purohit had rejected the resolution of the MC.

The MC gets most of its receipts in the form of water tariff and property tax. During 2023-24, the corporation had received Rs 176 crore in water bills only. It has a committed liability of approximately Rs 58 crore per month, which includes regular salaries, wages, pensions, electricity bills, POL, etc. The per annum expenditure on committed liabilities comes to about Rs 700 crore.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

5
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

7
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

8
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

9
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

10
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: SC on NEET

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET

Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: Saklani

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: DP Saklani

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Drug addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Gurdaspur


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Cleanliness work: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for two hours daily

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Anuradha Chagti given Hospitality

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Delhi Police to file chargesheet next week against Arundhati Roy, former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain: Sources

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

SAD forms 3-member panel for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll to be held on July 10

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana