Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 8

Providing a major relief to owners of residential units, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has allowed the transfer of freehold properties which were facing building violations.

In a major decision taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the CHB here today, the board delinked the building violations from the transfer of freehold units. Earlier, the owners were unable to get the property transferred due to building violations.

“In case of freehold units, the transfer entry in the CHB record will be made on the basis of the registered sale deed and an affidavit from the transferee being responsible for all existing building violation issues and ongoing proceedings, if any,” said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB.

He, however, said the issue pertaining to the transfer of leasehold properties facing charges of building violations would be taken up separately.

In another decision, the board has allowed the restoration of the allotment of those whose residential units were cancelled due to building violations and their appeals are pending before the board on removal of all those building violations by September 30, 2022, because of which the allotment was cancelled and payment of applicable revival/restoration charges.

The board also allowed the sale of vacant residential site No. 12, measuring about 4.95 acres, at IT Park through the e-tender process on a freehold basis to a private builder for the construction of flats. However, the purchaser will be given required flexibilities in constructions and will be allowed to pay the whole bid amount in instalments over a period of about five years.

The CHB has eight freehold residential plots of different sizes at IT Park. Initially, the CHB will auction only one plot.

Meanwhile, it was decided to request the Administration to allow the sale of all CHB properties on a freehold basis even in cases where the land was allotted to the CHB on a leasehold basis.

Recently, the UT Administration has allowed the e-auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on a freehold basis. For the auction of CHB properties on a freehold basis, the existing properties, including commercial, industrial and nursing home sites, will have to be first converted from leasehold to freehold.

It was also decided to fill vacant posts of various categories in the CHB through direct recruitment.

Meanwhile, Dharam Pal, UT Adviser-cum-Chairman, CHB, said efforts should be made to speed up the process of allowing approvals/sanctions in a time-bound manner and preferably the single-window process should be followed. He also stated that for further need-based changes in residential units of the CHB, a committee had already been constituted. The report of the committee would be placed before the board for consideration and appropriate decisions at the next meeting, he said.

