Relieve cops, Chandigarh DSPs, SHOs told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

To put an end to the practice of UT DSPs and SHOs taking their favourite subordinate staff members along after getting transferred to a different unit, SP (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar has directed all officers to release the police personnel temporarily attached with them.

The SP’s order stated that DSPs, SHOs and in-charge of police units are in the habit of taking police personnel attached with them in a particular unit on a temporary basis to their new place of posting. In most cases, there are no transfer orders of the staff and this is done by just writing a daily diary report. The order stated that this practice could not be appreciated in the light of maintaining transparency in the transfer policy.

The DSPs and SHOs have been asked to relieve such personnel without delay, pointing out that non-compliance would be viewed seriously. A police official said this practice led to a staff crunch in police stations which hampered the daily work.

