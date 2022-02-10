Relieve cops, Chandigarh DSPs, SHOs told

Chandigarh, February 9
To put an end to the practice of UT DSPs and SHOs taking their favourite subordinate staff members along after getting transferred to a different unit, SP (Headquarters) Manoj Kumar has directed all officers to release the police personnel temporarily attached with them.
The SP’s order stated that DSPs, SHOs and in-charge of police units are in the habit of taking police personnel attached with them in a particular unit on a temporary basis to their new place of posting. In most cases, there are no transfer orders of the staff and this is done by just writing a daily diary report. The order stated that this practice could not be appreciated in the light of maintaining transparency in the transfer policy.
The DSPs and SHOs have been asked to relieve such personnel without delay, pointing out that non-compliance would be viewed seriously. A police official said this practice led to a staff crunch in police stations which hampered the daily work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...