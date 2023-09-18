Religious events mark PM's birthday

Chandigarh, September 17

On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, religious communities came together to offer prayers and celebrate his vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. The events, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), saw Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Hindus participating in interfaith prayers at various places of worship.

The day commenced with “navgrah puja” and “havan” at Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 16, followed by “dua” and the offering of “chadar” at Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Mosque in Sector 45. A holy mass prayer took place at Jeevan Jyoti Church-CNI, followed by “kirtan” and “ardas” at Gurdwara Partakh Darshan Patshahi Chewwi at the PGI. IMF convener Satnam Singh Sandhu said all communities took part in the celebrations, acknowledging PM Modi’s role in reshaping the nation. — TNS

Youth Cong takes out ‘berojgari yatra’

The Chandigarh Youth Congress organised a 'berojgari yatra' to mark the PM's birthday as 'unemployment day'. Holding placards, party workers took part in the march and raised slogans.

#Narendra Modi #Sikhs