Relocate Naggal toll plaza: Congress

Panchkula, February 28

A delegation of the local unit of the Congress today met Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari over shifting the Naggal toll plaza on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway.

Congress workers said the toll plaza fell in the area of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, which was a violation of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,

Led by former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan and Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaudhary, senior leaders of the party said as per rules, the toll plaza must be located beyond 10 km from the municipal or local town area limits.

Chander Mohan demanded that either the toll plaza should be relocated or the nearby residents should be given a free passage through it.